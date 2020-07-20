How is Sofía Castro superior to Enrique Peña Nieto?

Sofía Castro acknowledged in an interview that she went through a difficult time with the relationship of her mother Angélica Rivera and the former President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, which culminated in 2018 with the same administration and the subsequent divorce.

The 23-year-old actress maintains a healthy relationship with the former president, she said, but the ravages are behind her and she is now focused on boosting her career.

“The truth is that my relationship with him (Peña Nieto) will always be very grateful and respectful for the time that we were a family.

“I have always struggled to achieve my dreams and my career, from a very young age I knew that I wanted to be an actress and since then, despite everything, I have dedicated myself to it one hundred percent, climbing step by step”. Sofía Castro, actress.

“It was a difficult process because of all the criticism of my family and myself, and it took a lot of work for me to get out of it, make a name for myself and have the strength to keep going and not throw in the towel,” he shared. Castro.

Along with her sisters Regina and Fernanda, daughters of Rivera and producer José Alberto ‘El Güero’ Castro, and the children of Peña Nieto with Mónica Pretelini, Paulina, Alejandro and Nicole, they all lived together for six years in the official residence of Los Pinos , in a marriage with ups and downs, in which there were rumors, never proven, of violence and ill-treatment.

“But in the end it was nothing more for that part. My dad is also a very famous producer and my mom, being an actress, suddenly within that it is difficult to make a name for yourself.

“But that has made me work and work twice as hard, and I think that perhaps because of all that it has cost me is for what I value, love and respect my career the most,” he stressed.

Under this struggle, the Mexican has been forging her career in productions such as Teresa (2010), El Hotel de los Secretos (2016) and Luis Miguel: La Serie (2018).

He even recorded his first participation in an American film, Monster Party, in 2018, and is currently preparing for a pilot in a series in the neighboring country.

“It will be almost 10 years since I started my career, I started at 14 years old and I am about to turn 24. They have been years of continuing and continuing to struggle and I still lack much to do, much to demonstrate, create and share with the people. And I know it will be. “

In the inter, the finalist of the program Mira Qué Baila is preparing for the re-release of the series El Dragón: El Regreso de un Guerrero, in which she plays Kenia Guzmán, a teenage hacker who will help the dragon (Sebastián Rulli) with her skills .

The Netflix production premiered on the platform last year and will now air on Las Estrellas starting this Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

“It is a pretty cool story and I think it is something very different. I love classic novels, I am a big fan of making and watching them, but this has a bit of everything, drama, love, action, so it is something very complete that we want to give to people, “he stressed.