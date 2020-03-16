How Devoted Dad Bradley Cooper Makes Compromises To Co-Parent Lea, 2, With Ex Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper is such a doting dad to 2-year-old daughter Lea, and is devoted to sharing custody collectively along with his ex-GF Irina Shayk!

Bradley Cooper, 45, loves being a dad! The Limitless actor shares his lovable 2-year-old daughter Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 34, and enjoys every second alongside together with her. “He’s the proper dad, he’s so bonded with Lea and shares the entire duties equally with Irina,” a provide close to the earlier couple spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s no ego involved, he locations his daughter’s needs first and fortunately Irina does the equivalent, that’s why it actually works so properly,” the insider continued.

No matter Bradley and Irina’s beautiful break up in 2019 after four years of relationship, the pair have labored out a system that locations Lea’s needs first. “There are nonetheless challenges because of he does have a very busy schedule and she or he’s once more at work now so there are events they should compromise, and they also do,” the provision added. “He’s been making an effort to take duties that aren’t too faraway from New York so he could possibly be there to share custody, he’s very devoted. And so defending, if it had been as a lot as him he’d carry her in every single place. He’s utterly devoted to Lea, it’s truly sweet to see how quite a bit he loves being a dad.”

The super dad was merely observed dropping off Lea at her school on Monday, Mar. 9 in New York Metropolis and appeared so smitten as he gave the toddler a kiss on the cheek! Lea hung onto her papa’s shoulders and was lovable as on a regular basis alongside together with her monkey backpack, pink sneakers and comfy black puffer jacket. Bradley has confirmed to be such a doting dad since Lea bought right here into his life, and is usually seen spending prime quality one-on-one time collectively along with his solely baby. We couldn’t get well from how sweet the duo appeared whereas out for a scooter journey on Mar. 3, notably with little Lea’s ear-to-ear grin!

Solely per week earlier to the faculty drop off, Bradley and Irina moreover reunited for a family lunch with Lea. The exes dined at Pier59 Studios, the place the super model was taking footage for lingerie large Victoria’s Secret. The sighting bought right here a yr after the couple break up in Jan. 2019, nevertheless they positively appear to be they’ve maintained a pleasing relationship.