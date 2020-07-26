How BlueJeans, Verizon’s video calling app, works

Bluejeans



In these days of confinement by the coronavirusVideo calls have become the most popular way to keep in touch with friends and family, and an essential tool for those who work or study from home.

Many applications like Facebook Messenger or Google Duo They can help you make video calls between two or more people, but there is also another application called BlueJeans. This app, which it was recently acquired by Verizon, it is similar to Zoom in some of its features and because it is a paid service, but as its rival it also has some free functions.

BlueJeans has a clear focus on the professional field as the service integrates with others for business use such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Workplace, Google Calendar or Slack, to be able to use it directly from them.

To use it you must access the main page of the service and create an account. You can create meetings of up to 25 participants with the free service or up to 100 with the service premium, whose cost is US $ 9.99 a month. You can use the desktop app for Mac or Windows computers or the application for Android or iOS cell phones.

To create a meeting on any of the available platforms, click on the “Create a new meeting” option and to join, click on “Enter a new meeting”. Like Zoom, to access meetings you need the host to provide you with the meeting ID and password. If you are the host you will have to give the rest of the participants this information so they can join.

BlueJeans offers three types of video conferencing in its service: standard, which includes audio, video and content, another option only with audio and content (screen sharing with presentations, similar to Webinars) and an audio-only meeting mode.

If in addition to talking to your people with video call applications you want to know how can you celebrate with them in the distance During these days, at CNET en Español we have also compiled some online resources with which to carry them out and make the days of confinement less difficult.

