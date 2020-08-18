How and where to file your tax return for free

Getty Images



Filing taxes is one of the most tedious tasks you have to do, and you have to do it every year, despite changes in tax laws and requirements.

You can buy software from companies like TurboTax and H&R Block to prepare taxes yourself. Or you can also visit a tax specialist who can help you maximize your refund figure. While for others, going to a tax specialist can help reduce the amount they owe to the government.

However, not everyone needs the help of software or a professional. Many who have simple tax returns can prepare and file their taxes for free themselves and still get a refund. Here are the sites that allow you to file your taxes for free, as long as you qualify.

1. IRS Free File

If you have questions about third-party tax software, contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS offers Free File software if your income is less than $ 69,000. You can also use Free File Fillable Forms if your income is more than US $ 69,000.

But it’s important to know the distinction between the two: the software offers free state refund options, while the Fillable Forms don’t. Fillable Forms require you to file your taxes yourself without help from the IRS. In other words, this means that you have to do the math and have your tax return from last year handy.

2. VITA the TCE

The IRS also offers free tax filing services for those most in need. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program helps taxpayers with incomes of less than $ 56,000, those with disabilities, or those who do not speak much English. Volunteers in the program are certified by the IRS and provide basic information for tax return preparation.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) is available to all taxpayers who are over 60 years of age. The program offers specific advice on topics related to retirement.

So many VITA and TCE services are available at the community level. To find a site that offers these services use the VITA Locator Tool or call 1-800-906-9887.

3. H&R Block

H&R Block has offices and professional support throughout the country. But it also offers a way to file your taxes for free online. You can easily import your tax documents, which means that you can switch from the software you used last year to prepare your taxes. If you run into any problems, you can use the H&R Block help center or online technical support.

Even with free tax filing, you can still get access to deductions and credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the federal income tax credit. The free return filing software also tracks your refund amount as you prepare your return.

4. TurboTax

TurboTax also charges for the use of its software and services on the Internet. But, like H&R Block, TurboTax has the Free File program. The requirements to qualify for this program are announced at the beginning of each tax season.

5. TaxAct

With TaxAct, you can file your state and federal tax return for free. You can import your returns made through TurboTax and H&R Block or import your TaxAct return from last year at no additional charge. Sometimes when you are offered a free tax preparation, there is an extra charge to present it. But with TaxAct, you can prepare your return, file it, and print it for free. When you file your federal tax return, your details are automatically filled out on your state tax return. As in the case of H&R Block, you can see your refund estimate in real time.

6. eSmart Tax

Liberty Tax offers eSmart Tax with different tiers, including a free one. To qualify, you need a simple 1040 form. You can import your taxes from the previous year, even if they are from other services. While other services offer free state tax filing, eSmart Tax will charge you extra for it.

7. TaxSlayer

To qualify for a free TaxSlayer return, you’ll need to have a basic, easy case. You can prepare, file, and print your return for free and obtain a state tax return at no extra cost. While some services offer chat-only support, TaxSlayer also has email and phone support if you need extra help. You can also deduct your tax preparation and filing costs from your federal tax refund.

8. Credit Karma

Although Credit Karma is known as a site where you can check your credit score for free, you can take advantage of other products, such as free filing of your taxes. With Credit Karma you can also file your state taxes for free.

When can you file your taxes for free?

Once you receive your W-2 form from your employer, you are ready to file your taxes. Employers are required to submit forms by January 31st.

