Houseparty: The video calling app that integrates games for the quarantine

Quarantine by the coronavirus COVID-19

it has forced people to find new ways to entertain themselves. So instead of going to see our friends, we have to call them through video calls. Although there are many traditional apps, Houseparty, launched in 2016, has become popular overnight.

Italy, France and Spain took it upon themselves to resurface the app from its ashes, which was developed after Meerkat, the failed Periscope competition, will pass away. Last year its creators sold it to Epic Games, the video game company based in North Carolina, United States, and which among other famous titles is behind Fortnite.



How does Houseparty work?

Once you download Houseparty through the App Store or the Google Play Store, you must create an account. You can log in with services such as Google, Facebook and even Snapchat, and there is also an extension for Chrome that allows you to use it from the browser.

Once this is done, you can invite your friends, and start creating chat rooms. The idea is that you have a main chat room, in which when you connect automatically you will see your friends who are also connected. You can belong to several rooms, and go to each of them whenever you want.

So far everything seems pretty simple, but where Houseparty gets interesting is in the details.

The number of people in a video call at Houseparty is up to eight at the same time, and they can all play any of the four available games.

Cesar Salza



What games are available on Houseparty?

Heads Up! : That game where you put a card on your forehead and others have to tell you that it is for you to guess is available in Houseparty, and you can have different levels.

: That game where you put a card on your forehead and others have to tell you that it is for you to guess is available in Houseparty, and you can have different levels. Trivia : It is a question game that allows everyone to answer, and the one who does it faster wins.

: It is a question game that allows everyone to answer, and the one who does it faster wins. Chips and Guac : It’s a word association game.

: It’s a word association game. Quick Draw!: Allows you to make drawings that your opponent must discover in record time.

Among other functions, Houseparty allows you to share the screen of your cell phone with the people who are connected to the video call and also record a Facemail, which is a video message for when you do not answer a call.

The app allows you to turn off the camera or block your microphone if necessary, and at the moment it does not offer filters.



