Houseparty: How to prevent strangers from joining your video call?

Surprise! Video calls from Houseparty they can bring intruders into your video chats. Yes, and it is not a mistake, nor is it a hacker’s fault, it is simply the way the application works, because the more people at the party, the better, right?

Houseparty has become the application of the moment. Allows up to eight people to connect at the same time in a video call, which is more than they allow WhatsApp and even Facebook Messenger. However, if you downloaded it very quickly and did not explore it well, you could have suffered the appearance of a stranger at your party.

Well, just like when you give someone’s home address to go to your party, you close the door when you let them in, at Houseparty basically the same rules work.

How to activate the private party mode in Houseparty?

Your Houseparty video calls start by default without any blocking. This allows others to find your video chat and join if there is room for it. Those “others” are called “stranger danger” or “dangerous stranger”, and it may be a friend of a friend, who joined the room, technically at least one person must know him in order for that person to join.

However, if you block your video chat, those strangers will not see that their friends are in a video call since the room is private, and therefore they will not be able to join it.

Whether on Android or iOS, you must go to the smiley or emoji on the upper right side, then on the new screen access the notch on the upper left to enter Settings and then select “Private Mode”, this will block the room where you are, even when you are alone, which will prevent others from seeing that you are connected.