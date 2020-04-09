Hot Project Du Jour: Julianne Moore & Finn Wolfhard To Star In Jesse Eisenberg-Directed ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ Based On Audible Original; Emma Stone Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Stranger Issues star Finn Wolfhard are hooked up to star in buzzy new comedy-drama film bundle When You Finish Saving the World, which Jesse Eisenberg has written and can direct and which Emma Stone will produce with SNL writer-director Dave McCary and Moore.

CAA Media Finance, which is arranging financing for the movie, will rep world distribution rights. The mother-son story is impressed by Eisenberg’s upcoming Audible Unique of the identical identify, which we will reveal is debuting this yr.

The film, whose exact plot particulars are being saved beneath wraps, can have a barely totally different focus than the audiobook, which has been scripted by and stars Eisenberg. Set over three a long time, the six-part audio present will comply with three members of a household: Nathan, a father studying to attach together with his new child son; Rachel, a younger school pupil searching for to seek out her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a young person hoping to determine the place he got here from, and the place he’s headed. Wolfhard may even voice the present and Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to hitch.

The Social Community star Eisenberg most just lately fronted wartime biopic Resistance, in regards to the early years of iconic French mime artist Marcel Marceau. When You Finish Saving the World will mark the Oscar nominee’s function directorial debut.

Moore most just lately starred in Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias and starred in and produced Sundance 2019 title After the Marriage ceremony. It star Wolfhard is in post-production on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, whereas Season four of Stranger Issues is in manufacturing, although halted as a result of coronavirus.

Oscar winner Stone stars with Eisenberg in hit comedy-horror franchise Zombieland. She is in post-production on Disney’s Cruella. Comic and SNL writer-director McCary, Stone’s accomplice, beforehand directed Sundance pic Brigsby Bear.

Eisenberg is represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Felker Toczek. Moore is repped by WME and Administration 360. Wolfhard is with CAA, supervisor Ryan Thompson and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Stone is repped by WME and Nameless Content material. McCary is with Mosaic.