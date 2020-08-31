Horacio Alvarado, pioneer of Monterrey TV in Mexico, dies

The host Horacio Alvarado Ortiz, considered one of the pioneers of Monterrey television, died this morning in Monterrey at the age of 95.

The confirmation of his unfortunate death was made known by his son, the journalist Eduardo Alvarado Ginesi through social networks.

“With deep pain and sadness I inform you that my father Don Horacio Alvarado Ortiz has just died at the age of 95 years.

The last of the pioneers of Monterrey Television left. Thank you for so much love that you gave him through so many years. I have no words to describe what the whole family feels at this moment. Rest in Peace, ”Alvarado Ginesi reported.

Horacio Alvarado Ortiz, who celebrated his 95th birthday on August 25, is an icon of television in the north of the country for programs such as Reportajes de Alvarado, started in 1980, which he shared with his son at a time, and who remains at front of the issue in recent years.