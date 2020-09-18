Honor Magic Watch 2 will receive new features and colorful straps

Honor



The smart watch Honor Magic Watch 2 It will receive new straps and an update with new functions in the coming months, this was announced by the Huawei subsidiary on Monday, February 24.

The software update will arrive at the end of March and will activate the function to monitor blood oxygen levels (SpO2). This measurement complements the health functions available in the Magic Watch 2 which has been on sale since last year.

Honor also announced the EasyFit straps and that they will be available from April for a price of 36 euros (about US $ 39). These straps will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, in eight colors and in different materials from leather to fluorescent plastic.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is quite an interesting watch for its battery that lasts up to 14 days on a single charge, but it has much more to offer. The watch monitors 15 sports activities, monitors sleep (and gives recommendations to improve sleep quality), detects stress levels and monitors heart rate.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is water resistant to 50 meters and can give you all the data of your physical activity through the Huawei Health app. The watch, on sale for months, is priced at 179 euros for the 42mm version, or US $ 189 for the 46mm version.

