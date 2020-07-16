Honor launches the Magic Watch 2 in Spain

Honor



Honor announced on May 8 the official launch in Spain of its new watch, the Honor Magic Watch 2, a launch that it had planned to have been during the MWC, but which had to be canceled by the coronavirus crisis.

The Honor Magic 2 is a more youthful, budget-friendly version of the Huawei Watch GT2. It is waterproof up to 50 meters and monitors physical activity through the Huawei Health app. According to Honor, this watch has a battery that lasts up to 14 days on a single charge and monitors 15 sports activities in addition to sleep, heart rate and is capable of detecting stress levels. The watch arrives in Spain for a price of 129 euros, both in the 42mm and 46mm versions.

In addition to the launch of the watch, Honor has also announced the arrival on the Spanish market after months of delay Honor 9X Pro It was presented at an online event on February 24. This phone, which was already released in China in mid-2019, is a mid-range device with a Kirin 810 processor and without the services of Google, due to the US veto to which the company is subject from May 2019. The cell phone will go on sale on May 12 and will cost 249 euros, although it will have a special price between May 12 and 15 of 199 euros in a single version of 6/128 GB of memory.

Finally, Honor also announced the arrival in Spain of its Magic Earbuds wireless headphones, which arrive to compete against Apple’s AirPods with a much cheaper price. According to Honor, these devices offer hybrid noise cancellation and a battery life of up to three hours with active noise cancellation. The headphones will go on sale on May 12 for 99 euros, although like the watch, they will have a special price between May 12 and 15 for 79 euros.

