Honor Announces Noise Canceling Magic Earbuds

Honor announced on Monday, February 24, the new Magic Earbuds wireless headphones to compete against Apple’s AirPods and countless models from other manufacturers, at an event in which it also presented cell phones Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro. You can check here all the company’s launches.

The new headphones from Honor, a Huawei subsidiary, offer “hybrid” noise cancellation, according to the announcement, and feature a driver (driver) to offer better bass for “music lovers”. Magic Earbuds will be available worldwide.

Honor, a brand focused on young people, did not elaborate on noise cancellation in its new product, but said it has three microphones with noise cancellation technology that adapts to the environment “allowing excellent call quality.”

The headphones look a bit like Apple’s AirPods, both in design and in their box, although Honor offers charging through the USB-C port (it does not have wireless charging). The Magic Earbuds’ battery is 3 hours of calls or 3.5 hours of continuous music playback, the company says, and the box offers a charge for 13 hours of music or 12 hours of calls.

Honor brought smart features to these hearing aids, such as quick pairing with devices running EMUI 10.0; hearing aids pause or resume music when the user takes them off or puts them in the ear. Both headphones have touch sensors to perform actions such as answering a call or modifying the music.

The Magic Earbuds will be available from April for a price of 130 euros (about US $ 140), just slightly cheaper than Apple’s basic AirPods that cost US $ 150. The Magic Earbuds will be available in white and blue (Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue, respectively).

