Honor 9X Pro: Retractable camera, beautiful design and tempting price

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



The Honor 9X Pro is a low-end phone from the Huawei sub-brand, which stands out above all for its design. The device has a large “X” on the back, only visible when you move the phone sideways, and that is a dynamic effect created by the Chinese company to stand out in a world where there is more and more competition.

Initially launched in China in the middle of last year, the company took advantage of a press conference held on Monday, February 24 to publicize the cell phone, which is expected to be launched in Europe and Latin America in the coming months. The company also released the Honor View 30 Pro, a high-end cell phone, of which we already have first impressions.

Specifications Honor 9X Pro

6.59-inch, 2,340×1,080-pixel display, LCD

Kirin 810 processor

6GB RAM

256GB and microSD compatible storage

48 megapixel f / 1.8 triple camera; 8 megapixels wide angle f / 2.4 and 120 degrees and 2 megapixels telephoto f / 2.4

16 megapixel f / 2.2 retractable front camera

Black and purple colors

Android 9 and EMUI 9.1

4,000mAh battery

Side fingerprint sensor

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



A cheap cell phone out of time

The Honor 9X Pro was released in China in the middle of last year, and has barely been announced to the West. Its design is still in fashion, and its front camera is retractable and hidden inside the body of the cell phone, to which we must add that it has a fingerprint sensor, although it is hidden in the side power button, a good trick to do the back of the most beautiful cell phone.

This cell phone, however, comes without some attributes that I consider necessary in a current phone: it does not have NFC, and it does not even support fast charging, less wireless. These details added to not being able to install Google applications, make evaluating the purchase of an Honor cell phone a bit complicated at the moment.

There are rumors that the company would launch a revitalized suite of applications that could help you use Google’s services in a simpler way, although at the moment we do not know more details.

Price

The device is expected to be priced at around $ 300.