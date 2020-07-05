Honor 4 Play Pro measures body temperature

Honor



Honor has two new members in its mid-range catalog who also raise the ante by integrating 5G and a thermometer for the Pro model.

The two cell phones are almost identical in design although they are different in terms of internal specifications. Both have an LCD screen with FullHD + resolution, although in the case of the Honor Play 4 5G the size of this screen is 6.81 inches and 6.57 inches in the Pro model. The screen of the Honor Play 4 5G has a hole to incorporate its 16 megapixel front camera, while the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G has double perforation for its 32 and 8 megapixel dual front camera.

Cell phones have different processors. In the case of the Honor Play 4 5G it is a Dimensional 800 chip from MediaTek, while the Honor Play 4 Pro incorporates a Kirin 990 processor. Both phones incorporate 5G connectivity and for memories the Honor Play 4 5G has a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Pro model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery of both cell phones is 4,300mAh and they include the fingerprint reader on the right side.

Regarding its cameras, the Honor Play 4 5G has a quad camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel quarter for portrait mode.

The Honor Play 4 Pro 5G has a dual 40-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera with 3x zoom, plus an optical temperature sensor that the manufacturer says can take measurements between -20 degrees and up to 100 degrees centigrade using the phone’s camera .

The new Honor Play 4 5G and Honor Play 4 Pro 5G have been presented in China and at the moment their price and availability in other territories is unknown. Its official prices in China range from 1,799 yuan (US $ 253) for the Honor Play 4 5G Honor Play 4 5G and 2,899 yuan (US $ 405) for the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G.

