Hong Suk Chun speaks up with a firm, encouraging message in light of COVID19 breakouts from Itaewon clubs

On Could 12, TV character/restaurant entrepreneur Hong Suk Chun spoke up with a agency message, in light of South Korea’s latest outbreak of COVID19 from sectors of Itaewon identified for its homosexual clubs.
Beforehand, after media experiences alleged that one unique virus provider visited roughly 5 totally different clubs in Itaewon and unfold COVID19 to over 100 individuals this previous weekend, some netizens demanded a assertion from Hong Suk Chun.
Now, on Could 12, Hong Suk Chun wrote alongside a picture of a public transportation signal of Itaewon station,
“Proper now could be the time to point out your braveness. As a result of it is true that gender minorities have fears of their households, acquaintances, and the society discovering their identities. Which is why we’d like braveness. As somebody who has labored in Itaewon for a very long time, this latest occasion may be very troubling and heavy on my coronary heart, however my greatest concern is that there are nonetheless so many people who find themselves unreachable and who haven’t obtained virus exams.In fact, I know higher than anybody what the dangers of ‘popping out’ are. However throughout these instances, the well being of your self, your loved ones, and your society comes firstly. Fortunately, they assure ‘nameless testing’, so you need to go and get your self examined, proper now. Everyone seems to be struggling throughout these instances. Everyone seems to be working collectively to be free of this hardship. I extremely advise that you simply deliver out your braveness and take part in testing as quickly as doable, in order that the power and the efforts of the prevention crew, the healthcare employees, and so many people of this nation who’re laboring for the better good, don’t go to waste.”
Add Comment