Hong Kong issues ‘red’ alert against travel to Ireland, UK and U.S.

FILE PHOTO: A passenger pushes her baggage on the airport, following the outbreak of the model new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (1) – Hong Kong issued a “crimson” travel alert urging of us to modify their plans and avoid non-essential travel to Ireland, Britain and the USA, as city hunkers down to comprise any extra outbreak of coronavirus throughout the world financial hub.

The federal authorities moreover acknowledged members of most people had been prompt to take into consideration delaying all non-essential travel exterior Hong Kong.

Reporting By Hong Kong Newsroom; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Enhancing by Edmund Blair

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.