HomePod 2: Smaller, cheaper; everything we know about the Apple horn

Apple prepares to launch a second generation of the HomePod smart speaker. This new speaker would be cheaper and also smaller in an attempt to vary its product offering.

The rumors of this new horn are very few, but this is because there is not much room for improvement or changes compared to the first version. Here we tell you what we know to date about the news, price, release date and other features.



A cheaper HomePod is imminent

Smaller HomePod 2

Apple only has a HomePod released in 2018 and since then the company has only added improvements via software. There has not been a second generation and Apple has not revealed plans in this regard. However, some reports and rumors suggest that the HomePod 2 would be smaller.

A smaller HomePod 2 would allow consumers to use it and put it in more places. The smaller HomePod 2 would be suitable for use in other areas where users do not want to place a US349 product, such as the kitchen or in a less-used area of ​​the home.

Amazon offers a wide variety of Echo smart speakers that can go anywhere in the house because they are so affordable that their prices start at about $ 40. These low-priced products don’t have the best sound quality, but ultimately what users want is a smart assistant in every room in their home, and low prices allow just that.

Apple, understanding that users could buy more HomePods at a reduced price and smaller size, would launch this HomePod 2.



HomePod: The Good And The Bad Of The Apple Horn

And also cheaper

There isn’t much information on the price of the HomePod 2, but Apple is rumored to cut the price of the current HomePod by about $ 50 or up to $ 100, to drop the price of about $ 300 or up to $ 250.

The possible price of the HomePod 2 is not as low as Amazon or Google products, but knowing that Apple normally sells its products above its rivals, the new price is definitely more attractive than the $ 350 that the current version costs.

What will be the improvements?

As we discussed, for now there is not much information on the improvements that the HomePod 2 will have, but it is likely that it will keep the buttonless design of the current HomePod, follow with the mesh design around and a touch pad for basic controls to raise or lower the volume or invoke Siri.

There is a patent indicating that Apple wants to place some kind of discrete buttons on the same mesh of the product, but it is unknown if this feature will come with the HomePod 2 or if it will be launched in a future generation. An unbelievable rumor that suggests the presence of Face ID on HomePod 2, although this does not sound very possible due to the characteristics of the product.

