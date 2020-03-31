Homebound Stephen Colbert Takes On Donald Trump’s Hospital-Hoarding Claims In ‘Late Show’ Return

The Late Present with Stephen Colbert returns to CBS’ late-night air tonight — from the consolation of the host’s “Ed Sullivan My Residing Room.” However in a case of “the extra issues change, the extra they keep the identical,” Colbert as standard goes after one President Donald Trump — this time over POTUS accusing hospitals of hoarding provides within the time of coronavirus.

Watch a clip of an imagined Hoarders episode under, together with a take a look at the newest “quarantooning.”

“Even earlier than their present ventilator obsession,” the voice-over begins, “hospitals have been accumulating huge quantities of cotton balls, tongue depressors — even our urine!”

“You Ought to Be Saying Congratulations As a substitute Of Asking A Actually Snarky Query”: Donald Trump Berates Reporters Difficult His Coronavirus Claims

Sunday’s Trump-dictated information cycle bled into Monday after the commander-in-chief used a portion of his each day briefing on COVID-19 to counsel that the media “look into” his concept that “one thing is occurring.” Questioning aloud how “10 or 20 [thousand masks needed every week]” become “300,000.”

Perhaps it’s all a rip-off, the president inferred. “Are they going out the again door.”

Colbert’s program was the primary late-night present to start out each day on-line movies following the industry-wide manufacturing shutdown, and he is again to the airwaves at 11:35 p.m. tonight. The community has but to put up his monologue, as usually is the case by this time of night time. However after all, these will not be regular instances.

James Corden Teases Tonight’s ‘Late Late Present’ Homefest Particular With Will Ferrell Singing Snoop & Extra