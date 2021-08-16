Home Malayalam Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Home is a Malayalam movie. Home is a Family film. There is a very interesting story in the Malayalam film Home.

Let’s get all the details about the Malayalam film Home.

Home:

The film Home includes family drama. The film Home will arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The film Home was written and directed by Rojin Thomas. The film Home was produced by Vijay Babu and Vinay Babu.

Rahul Subrahmanian gave the music in the film Home. Neil D’Cuncha did the cinematography of the film Home. The film Home was edited by Prejish Prakash.

Shibu G. Suseelan handled the production department of the film Home. If we get any other update about the film Home, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

There is no update about the production of the film Home. If we get any update about the production of the film Home, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the Malayalam film Home.

Home Cast:

Find the cast of the Malayalam film Home below.

Nalsen K. Gafoor as Charlse Oliver Twist Sreenath Bhasi as Antony Oliver Twist Kainakary Thankaraj as Appachan Indrans as Oliver Twist – Pappa Deepa Thomas Vijay Babu Srikant Murali Manju Pillai as Kuttiyamma Aju Varghese Johny Antony Maniyanpilla Raju Asha Aravind Kiran Aravindakshan Pauly Valsan

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Home.

Home Release Date:

The Malayalam film Home will be released on 19th August 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any other update about the release date of the film Home, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Home.

Home Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the Malayalam film Home below. It was released on 16th August 2021 by Amazon Prime Video India. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.