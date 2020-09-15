Holy Batmobiles! This is what the batman’s new car looks like

Director of The Batman, Matt Reeves ( Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), shared on March 4 several images of the car that Robert Pattinson will use (The Lighthouse) in the new installment of the bat man.
The director shared the photos, which do not show the car completely, but give an idea of its design, in a tweet that already exceeds 11,000 retweets and 28,000 likes, at the time of writing this note.
The Batman It will be an independent version of the character, without connection with other DC superheroes who share the same cinematographic universe, such as Aquaman and Wonder Woman, who coincided in the film Justice League (2017). On January 27, 2020, the filming of the film officially began and will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.
In social networks, the appearance of the new car gave rise to speculation about the plot and they left reactions like these.
