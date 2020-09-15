Holy Batmobiles! This is what the batman’s new car looks like

Director of The Batman, Matt Reeves ( Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), shared on March 4 several images of the car that Robert Pattinson will use (The Lighthouse) in the new installment of the bat man.

The director shared the photos, which do not show the car completely, but give an idea of ​​its design, in a tweet that already exceeds 11,000 retweets and 28,000 likes, at the time of writing this note.

The Batman It will be an independent version of the character, without connection with other DC superheroes who share the same cinematographic universe, such as Aquaman and Wonder Woman, who coincided in the film Justice League (2017). On January 27, 2020, the filming of the film officially began and will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

In social networks, the appearance of the new car gave rise to speculation about the plot and they left reactions like these.

Robert Pattinson’s new Batman mobile is basically a modified normal car. In the first Batman comic in 1939, Bruce Wayne was driving a normal car. It wasn’t until years later that they introduced a more stylish design. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/TYBQkvGdOA – Cinexcepción (@Cinexceptuits) March 4, 2020

Fast and Furious? Not! New images of #TheBatman with Robert Pattinson and now the Batmobile … I like it? Well I do not know. Strange things happen to me with this movie.

I have a lot of faith in the filmmaking team and the cast, but I’m not convinced by aesthetics or realism.

We will see… pic.twitter.com/1RFPRCjVe5 – Matías Lértora (@mlertora) March 4, 2020