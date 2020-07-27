Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Actress Olivia de Havilland, star of the legendary “Gone With de Wind” (1939), died this Sunday at the age of 104, local media reported today, citing her publicist Lisa Goldberg.

Havilland, winner of two Oscars and considered the last living legend of the golden age of cinema after the death of Kirk Douglas at the beginning of the year, died of natural causes in her home in Paris (France), where she had lived for more than 60 years. years.

Although she won the precious statuettes for her roles in “To Each His Own” (1946) and “The Heiress” (1949), the character with whom she was immortalized on celluloid was that of the stoic Melanie Hamilton in the classic “Gone With de Wind ”with which, curiously, he did not win recognition.

Another of his most celebrated performances was his role in “The Snake Pit” (1948), one of the first Hollywood films that represented mental illness and was one of the greatest challenges of his career.

But, in addition, de Havilland marked a turning point in the film industry as one of the first actresses who brought his studio, Warner Bros., to trial in 1943 to free himself from the most abusive aspects of his contract.

Back then, in Hollywood, the well-known “star-system” reigned in which the big studios polished their stars in exchange for controlling the maximum aspects of their work and personal life.

The demand prospered and changed for his fellow professionals a point by which the studios could pause the contracts of their interpreters if they did not work and extend the exclusivity conditions beyond the signed time.

In Hollywood this decision is known as “The De Havilland Decision”.

“No one thought I would win, but after I did, flowers, letters and telegrams came from my fellow actors. This was wonderfully rewarding, “recalled the actress in a 1992 interview.

Although she remained linked to Hollywood, de Havilland lived since the middle of the 20th century in France, a country where she received various decorations.