Hollywood Helps L.A. Healthcare Workers, Seniors & “Worst Off” In Coronavirus Fight; Bob Iger, Steven Spielberg & Jeffrey Katzenberg Donate $500K Each To City Fund

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced as we speak that a few of Hollywood’s largest names have put some massive bucks on the Metropolis of Angels’ frontlines preventing the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve seen it within the can-do spirit of among the pillars of our neighborhood who’re making private contributions that we’re redistributing to those that are the worst off on this metropolis and ensuring that those that are by-passed by federal laws are nonetheless seen as human no matter their immigration standing or the place they arrive from,” stated the Mayor on Sunday giving his now day by day briefing on the well being disaster that has seen 2136 confirmed circumstances and 37 deaths as of as we speak.

“In truth, tonight we acquired new commitments of half 1,000,000 {dollars} every from Willow Bay and Bob Iger, from Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, from Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, from Meg Whitman and Griffith Harsh, and from Casey and Laura Wasserman,” Garcetti revealed.

“Each of whom is main with deep generosity three million {dollars} extra in direction of our purpose of $25 million to assist healthcare employee have childcare, and seniors to have meals, and the least amongst us to have the ability to eat and pay our payments,” he added.

Presently beneath Safer at House orders, the town and LA County are already seeing many hospitals and medical amenities overwhelmed with COVID-19 circumstances. Moreover, a lag in a lot wanted federal assist, an absence of ample testing and provides for healthcare employees has intensified an already fragile and probably deadly state of affairs.

With New York the present epicenter of the coronavirus, LA is anticipated to get its first full-on hit within the subsequent 10 days … even with hopes to flatten the curve.

Lengthy massive charitable and political donors, the most recent reward by the Disney Government Chairman, the Oscar profitable director, the Quibi boss comes as Tinseltown reels from COVID-19 inflicting productions to be halted, layoffs and pay cuts and an age of uncertainty.