Hollywood actresses sign letter of support for Lasthetics after complaint in Chile

More than fifty American artists, including Hollywood actresses such as Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Eva Longoria; and singers like Cat Power, signed a letter in support of the LasTesis collective, creator of the anthem against sexual violence “A rapist on your way”.

The women’s group criticizes the criminal investigation opened in Chile against the members of this artistic-feminist group after the police force of the Carabineros de Chile filed a complaint for considering that a video posted on their social networks incited them to confront the soldiers with violence.

“In 2019, Lashesis shook the world by performing A Rapist In Your Path, a powerful performance that denounces violence against women and the oppressive systems that perpetuate police brutality, the culture of rape and femicide ”, describes the letter.

Signatories include Natalie Portman, winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress for “Black Swan”; Julianne Moore, who received the same statuette for “Still Alice”; Amy Poehler and Amy Schumer, awarded on Emmy television.

In addition to representatives of the #MeToo and “Time’s Up” movements, such as Gabrielle Union and Alyssa Milano, Latino faces also included, including Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Rosie Perez and Leonor Varela.

The text considers the lawsuit to be “fraudulent” and censors the collective’s ability to “inspire millions of women in Chile and around the world to demand a systemic end to the sexual violence with which women are forced to live all the days”.

“It is undeniable that the Chilean Government, the National Police and any other institution that is complicit in allowing these fraudulent charges to advance fear the cultural and political power that the work of Lastesis has”, claims the letter to the Executive of Sebastián Piñera.

Previously, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACourtHR) expressed its concern over the investigation, since this criminal process could lead to the criminalization of artistic expressions and protests protected by the right to freedom of expression.