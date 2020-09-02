Hola México Film Festival announces the 5th edition of Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today

Each year, the Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today (TFT) program selects 20 emerging Latino filmmakers based in Los Angeles for a completely free 6-day program that connects them with prominent directors, festival organizers, and distinguished executives in the Hollywood and film industries. Mexico.

As a result of the COVID-19 situation, this year TFT will be a live program broadcast online for TFT alumni. Participants will be able to listen to and interact with industry professionals during sessions focused on providing current tools to enrich their careers, find representation, and other vital topics to jumpstart their film or television projects. Participants will have the opportunity to broadcast their short films through Pantaya as part of the Hola México Film Festival, and will additionally serve as judges to award the Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today Film Choice Award.

This program is professionally supported by some of the world’s leading film organizations. Its primary goal is to connect Latino filmmakers living in Los Angeles and Southern California with industry leaders, thus fostering a new creative and global community of Latino filmmakers.

The 20 alumni selected to participate this year are proven successful filmmakers who are committed to their profession and are ambassadors for Latino culture in the world of entertainment. They are:

-Damiana Acuña

-Juan Acuña

-Christian Contreras

-Gabrielle Cordero

-Manuel Del Valle

-Roberto Escamilla-Garduño

-Francisco Tejeda

-Mario Garza

-Catalina Loret de Mola

-Vicente Manzano

-Mariscela Mendez

-Vivian Miranda

-Gabriela Ortega

-Gabriela Paciel

-Jackie Perez

-Andrea Porras Madero

-Sylvia Ray

-Silvia Lara

-Nicole Vanden Broeck

Diana Luna, a native of Mexico City, is the main organizer of Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today. Luna has more than 15 years of experience in the development and management of academic programs, which combine the concepts of entrepreneurship, community, arts and culture in institutions of higher education such as Claremont Graduate University, Sotheby’s Institute of Art and Loyola Maryomount University.

Its focus is to provide learning and professional growth opportunities to participants in the creative industry, and its goals are to provide programs with professional impact, support the Latino arts community, and foster their entrepreneurial spirit.