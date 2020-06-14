HMT Recruitment 2020 – Hindustan Machine Tools at www.hmtindia.com:

The Hindustan Machine Tools has declared the notification of HMT Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.hmtindiad.com. So the candidates who are doing the planning in getting the job in the government sector have the best job opportunity for this HMT Recruitment. There are various types of vacancies available in the Apprentices/ Executive legal posts in the different departments at www.hmtindia.com. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in these jobs can apply on before the last date of submission in 2020.

Hindustan Machine Tools:

The HMT is the short form of the Hindustan Machine Tools. It is the public sector workers under the Government of India. It set up in the year 1953. The main HMT branch located in Bangalore, Karnataka. The HMT as a favorite brand of watchmaking the company at www.hmtindia.com. Over this year the HMT is diversified into watches, die casting, plastic processing machinery, metal forming presses, CNC system, and bearings. HMT has also managed to absorb the technologies in all product groups by collaborating with the recognized manufacturer all over the world.

HMT Recruitment 2020:

The Hindustan Machine Tools declare the HMT recruitment notification for the various posts. So the interested and eligible candidates may apply online on the official site at www.hmtindiad.com. Here some eligibility criteria are provided.

Name of the Organization: Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT)

Name of jobs: Apprentices and Executive

Number of Vacancies: There are total of 25 posts available.

Carpenter: 01 post

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 02 posts

Fitter: 01 post

Foundryman: 04 posts

Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Electronics: 05 posts

Painter: 01 post

Pattern Marker: 01 post

Plumber: 01 post

Turner: 03 post

Welder: 01 post

Eligibility Criteria for the HMT Recruitment 2020:

Age Limits: Applicants must have minimum age of 18 years, and the maximum age should be 25 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must complete their professional Degree in Law, BE/ B.Tech, Matriculate. For the post of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant candidates should complete their 12th class examination with Science. Candidates complete their ITI from NCVT.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will get an impressive amount of salary.

Application Fee: There is no application fee required.

HMT Important Dates:

Last date for submitting application form: –

Selection process: The candidates will select by Interview.

How to apply HMT Recruitment 2020?

If the interested candidates want to apply for these recruitment posts they first visit the official site at www.hmtindiad.com. Then candidates download the application form and fill all relevant details. Now submit the application form at the below-given address.

Postal Address :

Deputy General Manger (HRM), HMT Machine Tools Limited, Pinjore, Panchkula – 134101, Haryana.

HMT Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.hmtindiad.com