HLL Recruitment 2020 – Walk-In-Interview www.ligecarehll.com

HLL Recruitment 2020 – Walk-In-Interview – 95 Site Engineer, Project Engineer & other Posts:

The HLL Lifecare Limited has been declared the notification of the HLL Recruitment 2020 for the post of Site Engineer, Project Engineer & Other posts among the 95 number of vacancies at the official site www.ligecarehll.com. The candidates if they want to get the job they can apply for these posts on to the official site www.ligecarehll.com.

The HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) comes under the Government of India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department. It has been declared the recruitment notification on to the official site. This is a good opportunity for the candidates to get a job in a Government job in Delhi. So the interested candidates download their application form from the official site www.ligecarehll.com and submit it before the last date of submitting the application form.

HLL Recruitment 2020:

The candidates visit the official site of the HLL life Care Limited; it has been declared the recruitment notification among the 95 number of vacancies. The eligibility criteria for the recruitment of these posts such as the Selection Process, Application Fee, Age Limits, Pay Scale, Educational Qualification are given below.

Name of The Organization: HLL Life cares Limited (HLL)

Name of the Posts: There are various posts available such as Site Engineer, Project Engineer & various other posts.

Number of Vacancies: There are a total of 95 numbers of vacancies available.

Chief Engineer (Civil/ Planning/ Services/ Projects): Total 01 post is available.

Chief Project Manager (Civil/ Services): Total 01 post is available.

Senior Manager (Architect): Total 01 post is available.

Project Engineer (Civil / Services): A total of 32 posts are available.

Assistant Project Engineer (Civil/ Service): A total of 28 posts are available.

Site Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Service): A total of 31 posts are available.

Auto CAD Operator: Total 01 Post is available.

Job Category: This is a Central Government job.

Job Location: The job is located in Delhi, India.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must complete their B.E./ B.Tech (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical), B.Arch. Diploma (Civil), B.E./ B.Tech./ Diploma (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) from the recognized board or university.

Age Limits:

The applicants should not more than 55 years, and upper age relaxation for the reserved category candidates given as per the government norms.

Selection Process:

The selection process is based on the Interview.

How to apply for HLL Recruitment 2020?

Here the HLL Life Care Limited (HLL) is declared the recruitment notification on the official site. So the candidates follow the steps for recruitment as given below.

The interested and eligible candidates may appear for the interview along with their latest resume and copies of educational qualification, Community certificates, experience certificates with their passport size photograph, and latest salary break up at the time of the interview.

Official Site: www.lifecarehll.com