Hive Expands Ether Mining by 20%, Not Worried by Proof-of-Stake

Cryptocurrency mining firm Hive Blockchain Applied sciences introduced a two-phase plan to develop its Ether (ETH) mining operations on the firm’s flagship GPU-based facility in Sweden by greater than 20%.

In a press launch, Hive describes the present second as “an opportune time” to develop its ETH mining capability. Hive’s Swedish facility is hydro-powered, and together with {hardware}, the enlargement will incur capital expenditures of simply $200,000 per further megawatt of processing energy.

Nonetheless, with competition rising inside the Ethereum neighborhood in regards to the upcoming ‘ETH 2.0’ revamp and anticipated transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol, Cointelegraph spoke to Hive’s interim govt chairman Frank Holmes to get his ideas on the Ethereum mining sector.

Cointelegraph: May you present a quick overview of your varied mining operations?

Frank Holmes: Hive owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital foreign money mining services in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum constantly. The overwhelming majority of mining happens at our flagship facility in Sweden, with a small operation in Iceland. We additionally mine Ethereum Traditional.

CT: What components contributed to Hive’s choice to just lately develop its ETH mining operations?

FH: The key issue is that we just lately accomplished the belief of 100% management of our operations in Sweden. This now provides us full visibility into the prices of the build-out for an enlargement, and we will do it at a considerably decrease value than our preliminary facility constructed two years in the past.

From an working viewpoint, we’ve got additionally improved our mining effectivity and considerably lowered our working and upkeep prices in Sweden since we took management of operations. Moreover, mining market circumstances have improved since December.

CT: What’s your plan in your GPU mining operations when Ethereum transitions to proof-of-stake? Will you be diverting your GPUs to mining different cryptocurrencies?

FH: Whereas proof-of-stake, or probably different consensus mechanisms to come back, could exist in parallel with the present commonplace — proof-of-work — we imagine that mining will all the time play a elementary position.

The present proposal for Ethereum’s shift to proof of stake from proof of labor has a variety of unknown variables, together with uncertainty over timing, execution and supreme adoption; and there’s not but a definitive plan that’s established and permitted.

If Ethereum’s shift to proof of stake had been to happen, Hive’s GPU-based mining offers flexibility to establish and focus computing assets on current and new cryptocurrencies together with these utilizing the proof-of-work commonplace as they change into extra worthwhile to mine, in addition to for different high-efficiency computing purposes, comparable to synthetic intelligence and graphic rendering in addition to non-public blockchain computing, which have gotten extra widespread because the blockchain expertise grows and develops.

CT: What else can we count on from Hive throughout 2020?

FH: We are going to look to enhance the profitability of our Iceland facility as we’ve got achieved in Sweden or transfer the gear to a lower-cost jurisdiction. Moreover, administration initiatives have resulted in a strengthened steadiness sheet and better value certainty, which permits us to make applicable investments to drive future development. We’re at the moment assessing enlargement alternatives and the perfect use of our capital going ahead.