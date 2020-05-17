Hit K-drama ‘The World of the Married’ breaks its own record after it surpassed ‘Sky Castle’ as highest-rated k-drama in Cable TV History.

On Might 15, JTBC’s k-drama “The World of the Married” set a brand new heights in the scores with its penultimate episode (the 15th episode).

It not too long ago surpassed Sky Citadel as the highest-rated drama in Korean cable tv historical past with 24.3% nationwide common score.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the score of the 15th episode scored a median nationwide score of 24.44% and a median Seoul metropolitan space score of 27.98%, breaking its own record of 24.3%.

The ultimate episode of “The World of the Married” will air on Might 16 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to the solid and workers of ‘The World of the Married’.