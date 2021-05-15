His Story Web Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

The illegal piracy website Filmyzilla includes a large collection of web series and movies. Recently, they have leaked a web series titled His Story.

The web series His Story was leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla on the same day of the release, and it is now available to watch in HD quality.



His Story Web Series:

His Story is a romantic drama series. It was written by Suparn Verma and Ritu Bhatia. Prashant Bhagia directed the series His Story.

The web series His Story was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Tanveer Bookwala. It was shot in India.

Srinivas Achary did the cinematography of the series His Story. The series His Story was made under Ding Entertainment. It was distributed by Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

His Story Season 1 includes 11 episodes. All episodes have a unique title includes Marriage is a Racket, Yeh Dil – Kyun Na Keh Saka, Hidden Dreams, It All Comes Crumbling Down, History, Pretense and Lies, Of Rumors and Endings, Out of the Closet, Love is Love, A New Beginning, and Happily Never After.

There are five songs in the series His Story. It includes Yeh Dil, Naina Kahe Bhar Aaye, Axele, Aasaan Se, and Tu Jaisa Bhi Hai.

The series His Story follows the story of the life of Sakshi, Kunal, and his lover Preet. The story of His Story includes a social issue of acceptance of homosexuals by the family and the society.

The story of the series His Story does not have a happy ending. But the series His Story includes romance and drama.

You can watch the series His Story on ALT Balaji and Zee5. It is available there. Let’s see the release date of the series His Story.

His Story Release Date:

The web series His Story was released on 25th April 2021. There is no update about the second season of the series His Story.

The series His Story was released on ALT Balaji and Zee5. You can watch the series His Story if you have a subscription.

If His Story Season 2 announces, maybe it will be released somewhere in 2022. Let’s see the complete cast of the series His Story.

His Story Cast:

Satyadeep Mishra as Kunal Priyamani as Sakshi Mrinal Dutt as Preet Nitin Bhatia as Shivaay Mikhail Gandhi as Shlok Charu Shankar as Rafia Rheanne Tejani as Jhanvi Rajeev Kumar as Nihal Parinitaa Seth as Loveleen Anmol Kajani as Ved Shruthy Menon as Rati

Satyadeep Misra, Priyamani, and Mrinal Dutt are playing the lead roles in the recently released web series His Story.

The series His Story is available to watch in the Hindi language in ALT Balaji and Zee5. Each episode’s length of the series His Story ranges around 24 minutes.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series His Story.

His Story Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the newly released web series His Story. It was released on 10th April 2021 by ALT Balaji.

