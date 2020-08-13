His Dark Materials: HBO presents trailer for the second season

HBO presented the trailer for the second season of His Dark Materials, the HBO series based on the Philip Pullman books, during [email protected] 2020, the digital version of the comic and popular culture conference that this year could not be held in San Diego, California due to the coronavirus crisis.

HBO hosted a panel with producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, and part of the cast: Dafne Keen (Lyra), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Andrew Scott (John Parry) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby).

“The most gratifying thing is that fans of the book have become fans of the series,” said executive producer Jane Tranter. Producers say Pullman has been “adorable” in his reaction to the series, indicating that the author is just as happy with the production as fans of the books. During the panel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical Hamillton, confessed that this was the first series of books he read at the same time as his partner.

“We are huge fans of fantasy and science fiction,” Miranda said. “We fell in love with this world while we were falling in love with each other.” Below you can enjoy the full panel.

The second season develops the relationship between Will Parry, a boy we already met in the first and who lives in our world, and Lyra, the protagonist who comes from the world where people have a companion animal called a daemon. In the story, Lyra lives at Jordan College, in the city of Oxford, but in a different and unknown world for us, the viewers. But novels unfold in many worlds because the main quality of these novels is to present us with those different, complex and unknown worlds. Although the first season of the series does not follow the first novel to the letter, it is quite faithful to the story. That means that the second season will be more complex, with more fantasy and more imagination, as is the second book (the third, without a doubt, is the most elaborate and creative).

The second season trailer (see below) begins with Will and Lyra in a world that is neither theirs and with Lord Boreal chasing them, which is how the first ends. We will also see for the first time the dagger that gives its name to the second novel (The Subtle Knife). Not wanting to spoil their surprise, this dagger will play an important role in Will and Lyra’s exploration of the worlds. “Everyone is connected,” says Lyra in the trailer.

The level of production of the series is worthy of the quality to which HBO has us accustomed, and it is obvious that it will be maintained in the second season based on the images of the trailer.

The second season of His Dark Materials It will be seen first on HBO, although there is no exact date yet. You can see the first season on HBO Max in the United States.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen (Lyra), James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Ruth Wilson (Marisa Coulter), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby) and Ruta Gedmintas (the witch Serafina Pekkala).

Enjoy the trailer.