Hip hop artist and ‘Good Girl’ contestant Queen Wasabi talks about working in an adult entertainment store

May 16, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Hip hop artist Queen Wasabi talked about working part-time at an adult entertainment on the Could 14th episode of ‘Good Lady’. 

The 26-year-old rapper said: “After graduating from school I saved doing music however I had no cash. My boss made me an supply so I started working at an adult entertainment store.” When individuals weren’t in the store, she was seen working on her music. She said: “Though I promote intercourse toys, I will not promote my soul.” 

Queen Wasabi confirmed off a twerking efficiency on this week’s episode of the Mnet competitors present. 

