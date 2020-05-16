Hip hop artist and ‘Good Girl’ contestant Queen Wasabi talks about working in an adult entertainment store

Hip hop artist Queen Wasabi talked about working part-time at an adult entertainment on the Could 14th episode of ‘Good Lady’.

The 26-year-old rapper said: “After graduating from school I saved doing music however I had no cash. My boss made me an supply so I started working at an adult entertainment store.” When individuals weren’t in the store, she was seen working on her music. She said: “Though I promote intercourse toys, I will not promote my soul.”

Queen Wasabi confirmed off a twerking efficiency on this week’s episode of the Mnet competitors present.