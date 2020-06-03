Himachal Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2020 For Clerk Driver Vacancies at hphighcourt.nic.in:

The Himachal Pradesh High Court is declaring its latest Himachal Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2020. The official notification hphighcourt.nic.in is available at the HP Court official portal and is offering around 15 vacancies for Clerk and Driver posts.

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and skills may apply for these vacancies. By the time, the Himachal Pradesh High Court offers such recruitment notification. Every time, enormous numbers of candidates go on asking for it.

If you wish to apply for the latest Himachal Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2020 use soon. Here we are offering essential qualification details for all the posts. To know more, go to the official portal and get details through the official notification hphighcourt.nic.in.

Himachal Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 15 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Clerk [Class III]: 12 Posts

Driver [Class III-On Regular Basis]: 02 Posts

Driver [On Daily Wages]: 01 Post

Required Educational Qualification:

For each of these vacancies, candidates with different education and skills are necessary. These details are as below:

For Clerk Posts:

Candidates with Graduation degree through a government recognized institute/ university may apply.

Candidates with Graduation degree through a government recognized institute/ university may apply. For Driver-Regular Posts:

Candidates should have their Matriculation completion certificate from a recognized board/ institute. Also, they should have three years driving experience of Light Motor Transport Vehicle or Medium-Heavy vehicles.

Candidates should have their Matriculation completion certificate from a recognized board/ institute. Also, they should have three years driving experience of Light Motor Transport Vehicle or Medium-Heavy vehicles. For Driver-Daily Wages Posts:

Candidates with Matriculation qualification is to considered as eligible. Along with that, they also have three years of experience of driving Medium to Heavy Transport Vehicles.

Age Limit:

To apply for Himachal Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2020, candidates’ maximum age should be 28 years. Other candidates from Reserved Categories such as SC/ ST will receive age relaxation. To get details such as Upper Age Limit, go to the official portal hphighcourt.nic.in and get details.

Registration Fees:

For Himachal Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2020, candidates need to pay the registration fees. Some prices are different as per various categories.

For General/ OBC Candidates: 300/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: 150/- rupees

Selection Procedures:

Numerous selection procedures will conduct to determine the eligibility of the candidates. HP High Court officials shall perform different procedures including Written Test, Typing Test, Computer Efficiency Test, Driving Test, etc.

As per current government rules, there will be eligibility criteria, as per which candidates need to attend these procedures. After that, selected candidates will get their call letters for Personal Interview. Finally, the selected ones will get their jobs.

Pay Scale:

As per various Class/ Grade wise posts, the Himachal Pradesh High Court will pay salary along with grade pay. For all these posts, Grade Pay with their Pay Scale is as below:

Clerk (Class-III): 5,910- 20,200/- rupees + Grade pay 1900/- + Rs.400/-

Driver (Class-III) (Regular): 5910- 20200/- rupees + 2000/- Grade Pay + 1400/-

Driver (On daily wages): 5910- 20200/- rupees + Rs.2400/- Grade Pay + 1400/-

Steps To Apply for Himachal Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2020:

To apply, the first candidates need to visit the official site. The HP High court official site is hphighcourt.nic.in On the Home Page, search for the “Latest Announcements” Section. There are various latest news and notifications. Search for the official announcement for the Driver and Clerk posts. Read all the instructions first and then go to the Apply Online section. Before filling out any data, choose your Post. Enter all required details as per available guidelines. Also, pay the registration fees via available modes. After applying, get a print of the form.

Official Site: www.hphighcourt.nic.in