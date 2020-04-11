Hilary Heath, the star reverse Vincent Worth in a collection of American Worldwide Photos horror movies, died final week of COVID-19 problems. She was 74 and her dying was confirmed by a publish from her godson, Alex Williams, on Fb.

Heath, a British actress, appeared within the movies Witchfinder Basic, The Rectangular Field and Cry of the Banshee as a mistress, daughter and spouse foil to Worth.

Her resume contains Ted Kotcheff’s Two Gents Sharing (1969), and in a 1970 adaptation of Wuthering Heights that includes Timothy Dalton, whereby she portrayed Isabella.

Heath grew to become a producer after retiring from performing, producing Mike Newell’s An Awfully Huge Journey (1995), starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman, and Nil by Mouth (1997) with Gary Oldman.

Along with her then-husband, expertise agent Duncan Heath, she launched the company Duncan Heath Associates, which was bought to ICM in 1984. He’s now co-chairman of Unbiased Expertise Group and the couple was divorced.

Survivors embody her son, Daniel Heath, a movie composer (Huge Eyes), and her daughter, Laura.