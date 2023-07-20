High Desert Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Over the past few years, lighted comedy-drama with well-written humorous screenwriting has gained millions of followers, and fans also gravitate towards such drama series. Here, High Desert is one such American drama series that have received immense love and support since the release of its first season. Here we have added the release date for the High Desert Season 2.



In addition, the audience and reviewers have received a good response from Nancy Fichman’s recently released comedy-drama series, High Desert Season 1. The show has been awarded 6.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you’re fond of good comedy dramas, High Desert Season 1 will entertain you the most. In this article, we have highlighted the release dates, a brief story overview, a cast members list, and trailer updates for the High Desert Season 2.

High Desert Season 2 Release Date

Apple TV+ released the High Desert comedy series on May 17, 2023, and fans are now excited about the show’s renewal for a second season. However, makers have yet to announce the official release date for the High Desert Season 2.

Apart from that, a show’s renewal often depends upon the audience’s approval and the quality of the storyline. Regarding that, High Desert Season 1 has received a good response from the audience and reviewers.

Even though the showrunners get an order to renew the High Desert drama series, we will get it in the second half of 2024. Till then, fans have to wait for the final confirmation. But you don’t need to worry about the show’s latest updates. We will provide you with all the updated details about the High Desert Season 2 when we get the official confirmation from the team members.

High Desert Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

High Desert is an American comedy-drama series created and developed by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House. The first season premiered on Apple TV+ on May 17, 2023. And now fans are waiting for the second season of the High Desert drama series.



The storyline of High Desert Season 1 revolves around Peggy Newman (Patrica Arquette), who is on a mission to change her addictive life after the death of her beloved mother. Peggy’s life took an exciting turn when she became a private investigator.

The High Desert Season 1 plot moves slowly but steadily and features various supporting characters who have placed the show on the next level. As the story follows Peggy’s investigating life, we are introduced to us.

We have seen Bruce Harvey (Brad Garrett), who happened to be Peggy’s ex. Moreover, we have also seen other casts, such as Rupert Friend, who played the role of Guru Rob, Matt Dillion, a.k.a. Denny, Weruche Opia (Carol), and many others.

High Desert Season 2 Cast Members List

The showrunners, such as Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House, have featured numerous talented and prominent star cast for the first season of the High Desert Series. And since it premiered on Apple TV+, fans are eager to know about the High Desert Season 2 cast members.



So here we have added a complete list of cast members who may return for the second season of the High Desert comedy-drama series.

Patricia Arquette as Peggy Newman

Bernadette Peters as Roslyn / Ginger

Weruche Opia as Carol

Brad Garrett as Bruce Harvey

Rupert Friend as Guru Bob

Christine Taylor as Dianne

Matt Dillon as Denny

Eric Petersen as Owen

Eden Brolin as Jeannie

Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Roger

Susan Park as Tammy

Carlo Rota as Arman

Carmine Giovinazzo as Nick Gatchi

Michael Masini as Leo Gatchi

Tracy Vilar as Tina

Keir O’Donnell as Stewart

Besides the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new faces in the High Desert Season 2.

High Desert Season 2 Episode Title List

The showrunners have yet to say a word about renewing the High Desert Series for a second season. We are still waiting to receive the official list of episode titles for the High Desert Season 2.



Still, here, we have added a complete list of episode titles for the High Desert Season 1.

High Desert Season 1 Episode 01 – Pain Management

High Desert Season 1 Episode 02 – Two Knockers and No Boyfriend = A Felony

High Desert Season 1 Episode 03 – I’m Getting Close To This Guru Bastard

High Desert Season 1 Episode 04 – Get Judy Off The Bed

High Desert Season 1 Episode 05 – Soul Retrieval

High Desert Season 1 Episode 06 – A Nod Is Not a Hello

High Desert Season 1 Episode 07 – This Doesn’t Have To Be a Tragedy

High Desert Season 1 Episode 08 – I Need a Hero

Where To Watch High Desert Season 2?

We have often realized that when a trio comes together to make a hit web show, it gets worldwide success, and something similar also happened with Nancy Fichman, Jennifer Hoope-House, and Katie Ford, who has written and created the High Desert comedy-drama series.

The High Desert Season 2 is yet to be made public, but if you haven’t seen the first run yet, head to the Apple TV+ and binge-watch all the latest episodes of High Desert Season 1. Moreover, the second season will also release on the same platform once the showrunners announce its renewal.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The High Desert Season 2?

Unfortunately, there is no update on the official release dates and the number of High Desert Season 2 episodes. Fans have to wait at least a year or so to watch the second season of the High Desert drama series.

Further ahead, the number of episodes depends on various factors. Still, looking at the previous releases, we expect eight to ten episodes to be aired for the High Desert Season 2.

High Desert Season 2 Makers Team

High Desert is an American comedy-drama series initially written by famous screenwriters Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House. Apart from that, one of the most iconic filmmakers, Jay Roach, known for his film series like Meet The Parents, Dinner For Schmucks, Trumbo, etc., has worked as the director of High Desert Season 1.

High Desert Season 1 has also included a profound team of executive producers such as John Cohn, Patricia Arquette, Molly Madden, Ben Stiller, and many others. Interestingly, the director, Jay Roach, and the creators have also joined the team of executive producers for the High Desert Season 1.

High Desert Season 2 Trailer Release

An official promo trailer helps the showrunners to build excitement among their fanbase. But as we have mentioned, High Desert Season 1 was released on May 15, 2023; it may take some time for the major announcements for High Desert Season 2.

However, here you get the official trailer of High Desert Season 1. Just click the link and watch the High Desert Season 1 official trailer. Once the show makers release the official trailer for the upcoming seasons of the High Desert series, we will add it here.

Final Words

So here is everything about the High Desert Season 2 release date. Undubudtely, the show has received a good response from the fans and reviewers, but still, it’s been just a few weeks since the makers concluded the High Desert Season 1 on June 21, 2023. We can expect the second run to be released in a year.

More importantly, the High Desert Season 1 has already completed the whole storyline adequately, so there is no more room for the upcoming seasons. Still, stay tuned to our website as we will upload all the latest details about the High Desert Season 2.