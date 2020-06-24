Hidden iOS 14 features you need to know now

Celso Bulgatti / CNET



Apple presented at its summer event WWDC 2020 the what’s new in iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and the rest of its operating systems, and the truth is that some new features that were not announced in the online transmission will be available when the operating system arrives, and they are probably some of the functions that you will want or inadvertently use more.



These are the most important news announced during the event and that will come to iOS 14:

Widgets , they look very easy to configure and you can place them in different sizes on your screen.

Picture in Picture , which lets you watch a video while doing other activities, and Siri has modernized and no longer needs to take up your entire screen when you ask questions.

App Clips, apps that can be used lightly without a full download.

Next the novelties that arrive behind the scenes to iOS 14.

What’s new in iOS 14

It may seem like small details, but the truth is that some functions of iOS 14 for iPhone could be highly valued by users because, predictably, you always wanted them in silence. Many of these “new features” were already on Android, and I always wanted to be able to use them on my iPhone.

Emoji finder: iOS 14 includes a search bar so you can type “rainbows” and the emoji appears without having to scroll through various screens that seem endless. You may think it’s not a big deal, but it will save you a lot of time.

Find devices: Although Apple did not launch its alleged location product AirTags, we did know that the Find My Device or Find My Device app will now be compatible with third-party devices, which can cause many products to start participating in this program.

Default accounts: iOS 14 and also iPadOS 14 will allow third-party browsers and emails to be configured by default, something that until now was limited to Safari and Mail apps.

Fitness App: Although the company did not show it on stage, watchOS 7 has a new app called Fitness – formerly known as Activity – which we hope will at least somewhat resemble that of Fitbit.

Conversation thread in Messages: Now you can reply to a particular message and create a thread for it, either in a group or with a single person.

Privacy when sharing photos: Until now when you gave access to an app to get photos, you gave access to the reel. Now the Photos application will allow you to give access permission only to the selected photos.

Location privacy: Now you can give your location close to the apps that request it, but not exact.

Recording indicator: If an app is using the microphone or camera, you’ll see a new yellow dot at the top. You can also find out which apps have been used recently.

Improved Camera App: The Camera app improves with the ability to control exposure compensation in a photo, as you can lock its value separately from focus.

The Voice Memos app improves: The application incorporates a new function to improve audio with just one click.

Improved Notes app: The Notes application now allows faster searches and document scanning has also been improved.

The Notes application now allows faster searches and document scanning has also been improved. Improved Photos App: Now you can organize your photos using new filters and there are new ways to navigate the photo library.