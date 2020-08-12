Helmstrom, the new Marvel series on Hulu, launches its first trailer

Hulu



Hulu presented on Thursday, July 24, at the Comic-Con virtual 2020, the first trailer of Helstrøm, the new series based on Marvel Comics characters.

The series tells the story of the brothers Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), children of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, who are hunting the worst of humanity, each with their own attitude and abilities.

The Comic-Con @ Home panel in which the series was presented included the participation of the showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and the main cast members: Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy. Here you can see the video of the panel:

The first season has ten episodes and belongs to the genre of thriller supernatural.

Helstrøm premieres October 16, 2020 on Hulu.