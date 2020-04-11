‘Hellraiser’ To Be Helmed By ‘Night House’ Director David Bruckner

Spyglass’ reboot of cult horror hit Hellraiser has tapped David Bruckner to direct, Deadline has realized.

Bruckner helmed Evening Home which made its world premiere at Sundance earlier this yr. He’ll direct Hellraiser off a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David Goyer, who additionally produced Evening Home, wrote the story for the brand new tackle Hellraiser and is producing by way of his Phantom 4 studio alongside Keith Levine. Deadline broke the information at Sundance that Evening Home was going to Searchlight for $12M.

Over three a long time, the Hellraiser franchise has spawned ten movies, graphic novels and merchandise. The unique film was primarily based on Barker’s novella The Hellbound Coronary heart and adopted the resurrection of Frank, who opens a door to a different dimension and noticed his physique destroyed by the Cenobites, who’re creatures from Hell that grant sadomasochistic pleasures to those that name upon them. Probably the most notable of them is Pinhead (who’s the face of Hellraiser). Years later, Frank’s brother Larry strikes into their late mom’s deserted home with new spouse Julia. He has an accident, which triggers Frank’s resurrection, and shortly allows the Cenobites to return forth once more.