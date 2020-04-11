NEWS

Hellraiser Reboot Sets Writing & Directing Team

April 11, 2020
James Ashley
The upcoming reboot of Hellraiser has discovered its writers and director. Throughout his careers as a playwright, writer, and filmmaker, Clive Barker has earned his place within the pantheon of horror masters. Arguably his most well-known work, 1987’s Hellraiser, began out as an adaptation of his novella, The Hellbound Coronary heart. The movie was a hit and the Pinhead character immediately turned one of the iconic figures in horror historical past. The collection has earned approval for its cerebral themes, horrific gore, and provocative photos of mutilation as a consequence of its sadomasochistic subject material.

After languishing in direct-to-video limbo for a number of movies (although the little-seen Hellraiser: Judgment nonetheless earned vital acclaim), David Goyer and Spyglass Media Group are rebooting the franchise with a brand new film, and so they’ve employed their writers and director. In response to THR, the brand new Hellraiser shall be written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, and directed by David Bruckner. Collectively, these three filmmakers collaborated with Goyer on The Evening Home, which made waves on the Sundance Movie Pageant. Bruckner can also be identified for his work on the acclaimed horror anthology movies V/H/S and Southbound.

The Hellraiser collection is lengthy overdue for a giant display comeback, and the sight of Pinhead within the 1987 authentic stays as strikingly horrific as ever. The filmmakers chosen by Goyer and Spyglass have a confirmed pedigree within the horror style, so hopes are excessive that they’re going to be capable of do justice to the beloved franchise whereas delivering a brand new film that can shock and provoke longtime followers and newcomers alike.

