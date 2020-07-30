Héctor Sandarti: ‘I feel Mexican’

A couple of years ago Héctor Sandarti left Mexico to lead in the US A New Day, but the public did not forget it and led him to succeed on his return to the small screen in Mexico.

His presentation in Un Minuto para Ganar VIP on the day of its premiere, Sunday 26 at Las Estrellas, was the most watched, with 2.2 million viewers, an achievement he attributed to his love for Mexicans.

“I feel Mexican at heart and the public sees it that way. The most interesting thing is that there are many kids who didn’t see my career from the beginning, but right now, and they think I’m Mexican.

“I think it’s because of my way of being, joking, my accent, fortunately that has helped me to be considered by the public as one of their own and to open the doors for me,” said the Guatemalan presenter.

“I am happy with this Country and with its wonderful people. I feel like I never left, I have most of my family here, so for me, going back to Mexico is coming home. ” Héctor Sandarti, television host

Sandarti has been present in the lives of Mexicans for 25 years thanks to his work in productions such as Vida TV, broadcast from 2001 to 2006 by Televisa, among others.

Now, after his departure from the Telemundo program in Miami, the driver intends to rescue the value of the family union with Un Minuto para Ganar VIP, a reality in which celebrities overcome challenges to help a family fulfill their dream.

“I would like people to get back together as a family to watch television. My purpose with this show is for people to put aside the screen they have in their room or the tablet or phone.

Héctor Sandarti, television host (Reform)

“That we meet again to the old one on Sundays to see a show that amuses us all, that we all understand, from the smallest to the oldest, a show with which we can have fun,” said Sandarti, 52 years old.

Although initially the presenter was going to lead on Televisa El Pastelero first, the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed until 2021, the same reason that in the current program he presents, strict measures will be taken to record the first season.

“(To) Adapt to social distancing, a study was designed where the public is separated from each other by more than one meter.

“All of us who work, cast, production, technical, administrative, even the public passed Covid test; then the audience was chosen, and keep it in all the shows to maintain control, ”said Sandarti.

While saddened by his sudden departure from A New Day, after acknowledging in past interviews that he wanted to spend more time, the driver was grateful for the production.