HEALS, CARES and Heroes: The differences between the economic stimulus proposals

At what points does it differ exactly the HEALS bill Republicans with the CARES Act, and what could the Democrats’ Heroes bill offer instead? If you are trying to get a deep understanding of the negotiations on the new economic stimulus in Washington, trying to unravel these proposals and compare them can be quite confusing.

Both sides, Republicans as well as Democrats, agree that including a second stimulus check will help alleviate some of the economic pressure on eligible citizens in the face of the current recession caused by coronavirus pandemicHowever, they still do not reach an agreement on issues such as the extension of unemployment benefits. Democratic leaders object to the Republican HEALS proposal to cut that aid from $ 600 to just $ 200 a week.

In order to have an overview of what the final financial aid package could look like, here is a comparison between the HEALS, CARES and Heroes proposals.

CARES vs. Heroes vs. HEALS: What are the differences? CARES (March) Heroes (Democratic proposal) HEALS (republican proposal) Total cost of economic stimulus $ 2.2 billion $ 3 billion $ 1 trillion Maximum amount of the stimulus check $ 1,200 for single taxpayers earning less than $ 75,000 a year. $ 2,400 for couples with incomes less than $ 125,000. Reduce $ 5 for every $ 100 above these income limits. Like FACE Like FACE How much money do you get for dependents US $ 500 for dependents of 16 years and younger. College students age 24 and under are not eligible. US $ 1,200 for dependents, maximum three $ 500 per dependent, no age limit Extended unemployment benefit $ 600 weekly in addition to state benefits. Like FACE Initially US $ 200 weekly. Then up to $ 500 a week to match 70 percent of lost wages by adding state benefits. How long is the extended unemployment benefit It expired on July 31. As of January 2021 for most workers; until March 2021 for temporary or independent workers. US $ 200 a week until September. Then 70 percent to match lost wages. Extends the expiration until December 31. Payroll protection program A total of $ 659 billion in forgivable small business loans were allocated. To be eligible for the waiver they must use at least 75 percent to pay the payroll. US $ 130,000 remains to be allocated but expires on August 8. Extends eligibility, eliminates the 75 percent payroll requirement, and extends the application period until December 31. Injects another $ 190 billion into the program, extends eligibility, and allows businesses to apply for a second loan. Eliminates the 75 percent payroll requirement and extends the approved uses of funds for debt forgiveness. Employee tax credit Tax credit of 50 percent up to US $ 10,000 in salary. Increase the tax credit to 80 percent and even salaries of $ 15,000. Increase the tax credit to 65 percent and even salaries of $ 30,000. Bonus for employees starting new jobs or who were rehired There is not. There is not. There could be a return to work bonus of up to $ 450 a week for unemployed people who get a new job or are rehired. Protection from eviction and moratoriums Prohibits late payment fees through July 25 and evictions until August 24 at properties supported by federal mortgage programs (such as Fannie Mae and others) or receiving federal funds (such as HUD) It extends to cover practically all the rental properties in the country; extends eviction moratorium by another 12 months; relocates $ 200 billion for housing and another $ 100 billion for rental assistance. There is not. Reopening of schools There is not. $ 58 billion for grades K-12, $ 42 billion for higher education. $ 70 billion for grades K-12 opening for face-to-face classes, $ 29 billion for higher education, $ 1 billion to the Bureau of Indigenous Education, $ 5 billion at state discretion. Patient protection insurance with COVID-19 There is not. There is not. Five years of protection for schools, businesses, hospitals or claims for coronavirus-related issues. Coronavirus tests There is not. There is not. US$16,000 millones