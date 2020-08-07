HEALS Act: What you would offer, plus a second check for $ 1,200

Angela Lang / CNET



Congress has days to pass a new economic stimulus package before the Senate recess scheduled for August 7 begins. Sessions were held on August 1 and 2 in the hope of reaching an agreement.

On Monday, August 3, negotiations between Democratic negotiators and the White House were resumed. Both parties appear to agree on sending a second check up to US $ 1,200 for those who meet the eligibility requirements. An adviser to President Donald Trump suggested that Trump would independently order a payroll tax cut, even if this is not part of the next law.

A main critical point remains the extended unemployment insurance, which has already finished. The Republicans’ proposal, the HEALS Act, proposes a reduction of $ 400 from the weekly benefit of $ 600. Democratic leaders view the $ 200-a-week proposal as an unacceptable amount that will not help keep people afloat during the recession.

“We’ve been advocating for $ 600,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC This Week on Sunday, August 2. “They have a $ 200 proposal that doesn’t meet the needs of working families. But the $ 600 is essential. It is essential for working families in America.”

What is the probability that financial benefits such as expanded unemployment insurance, payroll protection, and a “return to work” bonus are part of the final law? Read on to understand everything that is still being discussed.

Editor’s Note: This article is frequently updated with new information and is intended to provide an overview of the situation. If you are waiting for the money from the first economic stimulus package, you can track your check Through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you still don’t receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when is your check coming.

Second Check: Designed to be Spent

What is it: A payment sent to qualifying individuals and families, based on their annual income, age, number of dependents, and other factors. The first stimulus checks authorized under the CARES Act have been sent to more than 160 million Americans, either as a check, prepaid credit card or direct deposit. However, and after three months some people are still waiting to receive their payment.

How it would help you: The payment is not taxable and you can use it however you want to pay for food, housing, clothing, etc. The idea is that the checks are spent in order to help the economy recover.

Why we believe that a second check is a guarantee: The CARES Act authorized payments of up to $ 1,200 per person, as did the Laye HEALS. The House of Representatives HEROES Bill also proposes a check for US $ 1,200 but for more people, and the White House also supports the idea of ​​a second check, so it is almost certain that this proposal will be part of the law final.

New expanded unemployment benefits

What is it: A additional weekly check for people applying for unemployment insurance for the first time or who were already receiving unemployment insurance. The program, initially granted under the CARES Act, offered an extra payment of US $ 600 per week and expired on saturday July 25, but lawmakers are exploring the possibility of other unemployment support.

How it would help you: A weekly extra payment gives people a little peace of mind for people and families, and cutting or reducing it could be devastating for both the unemployed and the economy.

Why we think it could happen: Republicans support extending support, albeit at a reduced rate, saying that $ 600 a week is too generous. “We have learned what we already knew,” Senator Chuck Grassley said Monday, July 27, “that when you pay people more not to work, what do you expect? People are not going to work. And what this country needs more workers. “

Democrats support the extension of the current $ 600 and oppose the Senate proposal, which would expand benefits based on 70 to 75 percent of lost wages, starting with payments of $ 200 a week, which would eventually increase to US $ 500 per week, with state assistance. Without an agreement on the second economic package –– and the maturity of benefits getting closer–– both parties may decide to extend unemployment benefits in the short term, as the details of the following law discuss.

Payroll Protection Program to help businesses keep jobs

What is it: In an effort to help people keep their jobs, the Payroll Protection Program offers forgivable loans to small businesses as an incentive to keep their employees on the payroll.

How it would help you: The program is designed to keep workers who would otherwise be unemployed during the pandemic employed. The program got off to a rocky start and it is not clear that it is meeting the goals that Congress set.

“Overall, the PPP has not preserved too many jobs,” wrote Joshua Gotbaum, an economics scholar at the Brookings Institution. “A careful study found that small companies that were eligible for the PPP laid off employees just as quickly as other businesses,” he explained.

Why we think it could be extended: The Republican proposal is aimed at supporting the worst-hit small businesses, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said during the presentation of the bill, which would include those businesses with revenue losses of 50 percent or more during the last year.

Withholding tax credit to pay wages



What is it: Under this program, an employer can receive refunds in tax credits during the pandemic. The employer can use those credits to apply to taxes that are owed — and even to get a cash refund.

How it would help you: Again, it is not a direct payment, but the program encourages businesses to keep their workers employed.

Why we think it could happen: The Republicans’ proposed HEALS Act includes a tax credit for companies that hire and rehire workers, and the HEROES Act – endorsed by Democrats – also builds on the tax credits that were part of the initial CARES Act. And there is additional bipartisan support as well.

Back to work bonus up to US $ 450 a week

What is it: A temporary weekly bonus for unemployed workers who get a job or are rehired, in addition to their salary. The proposal made by Senator Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio indicates that the bonus would be US $ 450 per week

How it would help you: Under Portman’s plan, the weekly bonus would serve as an incentive for workers who were laid off and returned to work.

Why we think it can happen: The White House expressed interest in this bond in May, and Portman continues to support the idea. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that this bond would be part of the HEALS proposal, but McConnell and the other Senate representatives did not mention a bond on Monday, July 27.

Income assistance to avoid evictions

What is it: This plan would help pay rent and help homeowners with expenses if they do not have a full rent, as the United States faces a potential “tsunami of evictions.”

How it could benefit you: Rent assistance may temporarily help you pay your rent – if you qualify – and will put evictions on hold for a year. It would also help cover housing expenses due to non-payment of rent. Current protections have expired.

Why we think it could happen: House Democrats included an eviction moratorium in their proposed HEROES Act. This proposal was not part of the Senate presentation but President Trump said this week that the plan to avoid evictions will be part of the proposal.

Payroll tax cut so workers get more money

What is it: President Donald Trump has pushed the idea of ​​including payroll tax cuts for months for the next stimulus. The proposal could include reducing employer and employee tax quotas.

How it can benefit you: If you have a job, a tax reduction would benefit you directly because you would keep that money. The plan, however, would not help unemployed people who do not receive a salary. By July 4, 32 million people were collecting unemployment insurance.

Why we think it could happen: Neither the HEROES Act nor the current Senate plan includes payroll tax cuts. It even appears that Trump has already given up on this plan.

Until the next fiscal stimulus bill is approved, we will not know for sure what stimulus it will include, but there are some resources that will help you overcome the financial crisis. If you are waiting for the money from the first economic stimulus package you can track your check through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you still do not receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when your check will arrive.

