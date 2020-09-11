Headspace offers free meditation sessions in the face of Covid-19 crisis

Headspace



The digital platform specialized in meditation Headspace announced that in the face of anxiety and fear generated by the crisis due to covid-19 outbreak will offer free subscriptions to all healthcare personnel in the United States. Typically, the Headspace subscription has a monthly cost of US $ 12.99.

Rich Pierson, co-founder and CEO of Headspace Inc. said in a press release that meditation content and mindfulness called “Weathering the storm” (which roughly translates to “Dealing with the storm”) will be available for free worldwide in English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Right now there are many unknowns in the world. But one thing is for sure: Headspace is here for you,” can be read on the Headspace Twitter account.

Health professionals will be able to validate this offer by entering their National Provider Identifier, NPI for its acronym in English, and their email. The “Weathering the storm” selection is composed of content to meditate, help improve the quality of sleep and calm stress “during the global crisis” that is being experienced. This content is available in the mobile app within the Explore section.

“This is our little way of helping people all over the world find a little calm and compassion for themselves and those around them in a really difficult time. The most significant benefit of meditation is its ability to help them rest in the uncertainty, “Pierson said in the press release.

He coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, in December 2019 and as of March 16, 2020, it has infected more than 180,000 people and caused more than 7,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially called the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

