Head of diversity at Apple leaves the company

Christie Smith, head of diversity at Apple, left the company for “family reasons,” according to Bloomberg who reported the employee’s departure and received confirmation from Apple.

“Inclusion and diversity are core values ​​at Apple and we deeply believe that the most diverse teams are the most innovative,” Apple told Bloomberg. “Christie Smith is leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her the best. Our Inclusion and Diversity team will continue to report directly to Deirdre O’Brien on the executive team.”

Prior to Smith’s departure, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, announced a $ 100 million investment to drive a racial equity and justice initiative. Smith has been with Apple since 2017, after her predecessor Denise Young Smith only held the position for six months and left the company for comments about the Apple leadership.

Apple has a long way to go to drive diversity among its ranks. According to Bloomberg, 67 percent of employees are male, and just 6 percent of the entire workforce is black, according to 2018 Apple data.

Apple has not announced the 2019 diversity figures. Cook’s statements about fairness, justice and diversity come amid protests in the United States over the murder of George Floyd during a police arrest.