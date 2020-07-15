He did it before in ‘The game of the keys’ and now Maite Perroni is complicated by exploring her ‘Dark desire’

The fatal consequences of eroticism and sexual desire transformed into an obsession are the themes that the Mexican actress Maite Perroni explores in “Oscuro desire”, the new Netflix original series that opens this Wednesday and that, according to the artist told Efe, represents consolidating the new path he has taken in his career.

“I love television, I am very grateful to television for all the characters I have made, what I could learn, the opportunities it gave me. However, now I am focused on other types of productions with more complicated characters, “said the 37-year-old actress.

And if there is a word to describe his character in “Dark Desire” it is exactly that: “complicated”, in his internal world and in a situation in which he gets “almost by accident”.

It is a university professor “who believes that she has everything under control in her life” and, without planning it, “has an erotic experience that is endangering her spheres,” said Perroni when speaking of her character in the series, where she shares posters. starring with Erik Hayser and Alejandro Speitzer.

“She is a woman much older than me and very different from me in absolutely everything, starting with her physicality,” explained the artist, who defined herself as someone “energetic, absent-minded” and even a little clumsy, since she lives hitting herself “with everything”:

And, in addition, while Alma is quiet and calm, Perroni describes herself as “talkative, outgoing”.

On the other hand, the role of mother of this character is “essential” to her story, because although in real life she does not have children, “it was a very nice challenge” for which she had the complicity not only of her fellow actors , including Jorge Poza, who acts as her husband, but as its directors.

“Oscuro desire” is directed by Pitipol Ybarra and Kenia Márquez, whom Perroni described as an “indispensable ally”, especially in the most demanding scenes. “She told me with a firmness and assertiveness typical of confident women, let’s try again, and why don’t you do it that way,” recalled the artist.

EROTISM AND OBSESSION

Those who continue to identify Perroni with Lupita, that simple young woman who received a scholarship in 2004 from the Elite Way School of the soap opera “Rebelde” and the young woman who toured the world as part of the RBD group, will be left with their mouths open when the see how Alma.

Even if they had followed her in soap operas like “Before dead than Lichita” and “Dad to every mother”.

Those who had seen her as Adriana in the first season of “The Game of the Keys”, the Amazon Prime series, may have a less forced landing on the Maite Perroni of 2020, but still her performance is impressive, as well as her desire to get into the most sexual depth of the character.

“I like being able to explore women who are complex, with fears, with passions, with great ideas, with complexes and with securities. Sure, much of it is her sex life. Eroticism, couple crises ”, he indicated.

Although she recognizes that the sex scenes will be the ones that will give much to talk about, Perroni is more fascinated by the suspense elements of the series, which “is an example of how each bad decision has various types of consequences, from minor and to a greater degree, which cause very serious problems, mysteries, secrets and even deaths. “

LOVE IN QUARANTINE

Maite Perroni has spent more than three months locked up with her partner, the Chilean producer and singer-songwriter Koko Stambuk, with whom she says she is having “the best stage”.

“I am very, very happy,” said a Maite whose dream is to make her “own family”, since she declares herself very close to her own, although the words children or wedding do not pass through her mouth despite incisive questions.

What he does affirm is that he sees a very long term with Stambuk and acknowledges that the confinement “has caused him an important internal revision of goals”.

You have also been fascinated by the feeling of “refuge” that your home has given you. So much so that when he went out to a photo shoot to promote the series “it was very intimidating, even though everything was done with great care,” he acknowledged.