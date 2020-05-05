H&D (Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun) to debut in a new 8-member boy group this fall

On Could 5, PocketDol Studio (also referred to as MBK Leisure) confirmed to media retailers, “Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun can be making their debut in a full group this fall, after becoming a member of up with the rookie boy group trainees. This undertaking was in progress since final 12 months, and due to the truth that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have returned from their undertaking group X1 early, they’re ready to take part in the boy group’s full debut.”

Whereas PocketDol Studio has not launched any particular particulars relating to their upcoming new boy group, it is possible that the group consists of 8-members, as indicated by press picture beneath.

In the meantime, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun not too long ago made their due debut as H&D in February of this 12 months, holding their 1st fan assembly. The 2 additionally launched their 1st mini album ‘Soulmate‘ final month.

Are you excited to see these two former X1 members debuting in a utterly new group?