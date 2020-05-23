HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana board may organize 10th science paper, know reason and fresh details

HBSE 10th Result 2020, BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is going to release the results of the 10th exam soon. Students who appeared in this examination will be able to check their results by going to the official website of the board bseh.org.in in May itself. But the Haryana board is not going to announce the results tomorrow, as is being claimed in some news that has gone viral on social media. With the board evaluation work completed, the board is now in the process of making final preparations for the declaration of results, which is expected to be announced by the end of May.

On the other hand, the Haryana Board has not yet received an official order for postponing the 10th science paper. On the other hand, the Home Minister has given approval for conducting 10th and 12th examinations on Wednesday. Therefore, speculations are being made that the board may conduct the 10th science paper twice.

Let me tell you, Rajeev Prasad, Secretary of BSEH has recently advised avoiding the ongoing fake news regarding the release of results on social media. He said that it was also reported on social media and some news websites that BSEH 10th result will be announced on May 20. Which was causing confusion among the students. Therefore, the Secretary has cautioned the students about such news. Students can also register their roll number by filling in the form below to check the result first.