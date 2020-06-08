HBSE 10th Result 2020 check at www.hbse.ac.in:

The Haryana Board of School Education has declared the result notification of HBSE 10th Result 2020 on the official site www.hbse.ac.in. Therefore, students who are looking for this HBSE Board exam can check their result on the official site. The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the 10th result will declare in the month of the last week of May or First week of June. So the students who appear in the exam can check their exam results.

The HBSE has known as the Haryana Board of School Education of the Haryana State. The Haryana Board of School Education formed on 3rd November 1969. The main headquarters of the Haryana Board of School Education located in Bhiwani, Haryana, India. There are many private, and public schools affiliated with this education board. The HBSE conduct the middle, matric, and senior secondary school level exam twice in a year.

Earlier, the Haryana Board of School Education is going to declare the 10th class exam result on the official site at www.hbse.ac.in. So the eligible students check their exam results on the main portal. This exam conducted on the various board centers of Haryana State. The HBSE 10th class exam carried out for the month of March 2020. And the result will be declared in the month of May/ June 2020.

There are a large number of candidates appeared in the 10th class exam. After completion of the Board exam, they are eagerly waiting for that exam result. Students can check their result roll number wise. Some educational website also provides the result by sending a message through the phone. Here some instruction is given to the students to check their exam result which published on the official site at www.hbse.ac.in. To get more information about the HBSE 10th class result shown below.

Name of the Organization : Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE)

Name of the Exam : HBSE 10th Class exam

HBSE 10th Exam Date : The exam conducted in March 2020.

Result Date of HBSE 10th exam : The result will declare in May 2020.

Post Category: HBSE 10th Result 2020

Steps for checking HBSE 10th result 2020:

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has been declared the result notification on the official site. So the students who appear in the board exam they can check their exam result on the official site. Students can follow the steps to check their HBSE 10th result in 2020. Therefore, first students click on the official site at www.hbse.ac.in. Then on the homepage search link of the “HBSE 10th result 2020” and click on that. Now enter your HBSE 10th exam roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button. Then show your result and take a print out for further use.

Official Site: www.hbse.ac.in