HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Hits Season Ratings High As ‘Westworld’ S3 Opener Tracks Ahead Of ‘The Outsider’

HBO continues to see a coronavirus rankings bump with the newest episode of Final Week Tonight with John Oliver drawing a season excessive and strong aggregated numbers for the Season three opener of Westworld.

Final Week Tonight, produced by Avalon Tv, returned from every week off to succeed in a season excessive of 973,000 viewers at 11 p.m. and 1.2 million whole viewers Sunday night time. This was the present’s finest efficiency because it adopted the Sport of Thrones finale in Might 2019. HBO famous that throughout all platforms, episodes of the newest season of the weekly comedy information present had been averaging 4.5M viewers.

The excessive got here as Oliver continued to movie in his own residence. Filming on Saturday, Oliver joked that he was used to having no viewers to bounce off. “I began my comedy profession doing stand-up in England,” stated Oliver. “I’m greater than used to creating jokes to silence.”

‘Westworld’

HBO



Elsewhere, the WarnerMedia-owned community posted new numbers for the Season three opener of Westworld. The sci-fi drama, which launched March 15, has drawn greater than 7M viewers, which HBO stated had tracked forward of the opening episode of The Outsider on the similar level earlier within the yr.

This got here as Season three of the sequence fronted by Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wooden tallied 1.7 million viewers throughout all platforms on Sunday night time, an 11% enhance from final week.

It comes after HBO famous that it had seen viewership good points of round 40% because the COVID-19 pandemic began and folks started shifting into lockdown.