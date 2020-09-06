HBO to Stream 500 Free Hours of Shows, Including The Sopranos and Veep

HBO



Starting Friday, April 3, you will be able to see in streaming about 500 hours of HBO movies and shows for a limited time, the company reported on Thursday, April 2. The programming includes series such as The Sopranos, Veep, The Wire and feature films like Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Content is available to view on streaming without an HBO subscription when downloading the apps HBO Now

or HBO Go

, or by going to the hbonow.com or hbogo.com websites. The programming will also be available “through partner distribution platforms in the coming days,” the HBO statement said, referring to , AT&T, Comcast, , Roku and Verizon.

Read more: How and where to watch series and movies for free on the Internet

“This is the first time that HBO has allowed this volume of programs to be viewed outside of the HBO Now and HBO Go paywall,” the company added in its statement.

The offer is part of HBO’s #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign, which encourages people to practice social distancing to curb the pandemic of COVID-19, disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Many cities and countries have imposed lockdowns and quarantines on the population, mass events have been canceled or postponed, and people have been required to work from home. On Thursday, April 2, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 1 million

Worldwide.

Last month, HBO claimed that the streaming on HBO Now increased more than 40 percent from their four-week average because more people are homebound.

Netflix without Friends in 2020? These are other sitcoms you can watch [fotos] To see photos

