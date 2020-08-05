HBO Now Reports 40 Percent Jump Amid Pandemic

HBO



HBO has seen a significant increase in consumption of streams or downloads on HBO Now, the direct consumer service for the popular cable channel premium, as the United States takes steps to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, which is forcing people to entertain themselves more at home. In the past 10 days, the time people spent on HBO Now increased more than 40 percent from their four-week average, HBO said in an entry in Medium the week of March 23.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has spread rapidly throughout the world in a pandemic. Cities, states and countries have imposed mandatory quarantines; Health care systems are in trouble and entire industries have closed. Hollywood has been no exception: movie theaters are closed, film and television productions are on hold and movies from the big studios months have been delayed.

HBO Now said that his documentary Ebola: The Doctor’s Story, a timely topic in these times of a pandemic, has been viewed more than seven times as much since March 14 compared to the past few weeks.

People have also dipped into the HBO archives. In the most recent week, “daily compulsive viewing” (defined as watching three or more episodes of an HBO series) increased 65 percent from the previous four weeks. The Wire It has almost tripled its recent audience, and both Sex and the City how The Sopranos They are doubling their audiences, HBO said.

Westworld it’s the best series on the platform right now, aligning with the show’s third season premiere. But HBO also mentioned other titles for having great spikes in popularity: since March 14, the audience of Euphoria is twice your four-week average, and Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones and His Dark Materials They have seen increases of over 50 percent.

“At times like this, television can be a powerful tool for emotionally bonding people when they cannot be physically together,” Cheryl Idell, research director for WarnerMedia Entertainment and its broadcast division, said in the post. “We are encouraged that these high numbers indicate that people are taking isolation efforts seriously, and we hope that is the case.”

COVID-19 was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly worldwide. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, saying it expects to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths. At the time of writing, there were already more than 430,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, of which more than 55,000 were in the United States.

