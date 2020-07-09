HBO Max: What you need to know and how it differs from HBO Now and HBO Go

HBO



AT&T already has a whole host of streaming Video: HBO Go, HBO Now, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now and AT&T Watch TV. And, next year, AT&T plans to launch one more: HBO Max.

Service streaming will launch on May 27, 2020 in the United States and will arrive in 2021 in Latin America.

HBO Max will be at the forefront of the front that AT&T presents before the so-called war of streaming. With Netflix (and its more than 150 million subscribers around the world) dominating the world of streaming video, a number of large media and technology companies are launching their own streaming in the next six months. Apple started with Apple TV Plus on November 1, 2019, releasing nine titles. Then followed Disney Plus on November 12, 2019 with a huge catalog of series, movies and original content. NBCUniversal’s Peacock will be released July 15, 2020 to face HBO Max in a terrain already riddled with options such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and others.

HBO Max: How much does it cost

Service streaming It will have a monthly cost of US $ 14.99 a month, which places it above Apple TV Plus (US $ 5 a month), Disney Plus (US $ 7 a month) and Netflix (US $ 13 a month).

When will HBO Max be released?

AT&T has said that HBO Max will launch on May 27, 2020 in the United States and in 2021 in Latin America.

It will be part of a series of streaming services launched in that period. NBCUniversal will launch its streaming service Peacock in April, which is the same month that Quibi, a streaming service, will debut. streaming mobile that will focus on short videos.

How HBO Max is different from other AT&T streaming services

HBO Max is expected to be similar to HBO Go and HBO Now with additional programming that you wouldn’t get with just HBO.

In general, HBO Now and HBO Go are almost the same product. The main difference is who uses them. Anyone can sign up for HBO Now for $ 14.99 a month, while HBO Go is an app for people who already have an HBO subscription via cable or satellite. Both HBO Now and HBO Go stream all the programming available on the traditional HBO network. HBO Now and HBO Go do not have a live stream from the HBO network, but offer the same series and movies to watch on demand as soon as they become available to traditional TV subscribers.

Movies and series: What can be seen on HBO Max

HBO max is expected to include all HBO series and movies plus additional exclusive programming. This means it will contain your entire library of movies, documentaries, new series episodes like Watchmen, Westworld, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the past seasons of Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Veep and else.

AT&T has been signing agreements to add more titles to the HBO Max catalog. One of the most outstanding agreements is the acquisition of the rights to all episodes of Friends, which would air on HBO Max in 2020. WarnerMedia also obtained the streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory, in addition to Doctor Who, Pretty Little Liars and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Also, in October 2019 HBO Max acquired the streaming rights of all the films by the Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli.

In September 2019, HBO Max closed a agreement with the producer Bad Robot, by director JJ Abrams, to produce content for movies, TV, video games and streaming platforms. Among the first projects there are three series for HBO Max: a show focused on the Justice League Dark universe; Overlook, a thriller inspired by the novel The Shining by Stephen King and set in the Hotel Overlook of the book; and a series of detective genre set in the 1970s with the title of Duster

These are some of the confirmed series and movies:

15 Minutes of Shame

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Americanah

Bourdain

Avenue 5

The Big Bang Theory

Birth, Wedding, Funeral

The Boondocks

Brad and Gary Go to…

Circe

Craftopia

Doctor Who

Dune: The Sisterhood

Ellen’s Home Design Challenge

Equal

Expecting Amy

Finding Einstein

First Dates Hotel

The Flight Attendant

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Full Bloom

Generation Hustle

gen:LOCK

The Gilded Age

Grease: Rydell High

The Greatest Space

Gremlins

Heaven’s Gate

The Ho’s

Karma

I Know This Much Is True

Legendary

Let Them Talk

Little Ellen

Love Life

Lovecraft Country

Made for Love

The Nevers

Person

Perry Mason

The Plot Against America

Pretty Little Liars

The Scoop

Search Party

Sesame Street

Starstruck

Station Eleven

Studio Ghibli Movies

Super Intelligence

Tokyo Vice

The Undoing

UNpregnant

And what of the rest of TV services from AT&T



Yes, there are even more streaming services to AT & T’s credit.

AT&T TV is similar to cable or satellite television services, with the exception that content is transmitted over the Internet. AT&T TV includes live television channels, DVRs and video on demand. You can also stream apps like Netflix and Pandora. To watch AT&T TV on a TV, you must have an AT&T streaming box, and subscribers can watch everything on mobile devices through an app. Its initial cost is US $ 59.99 a month.

AT&T TV Now, on the other hand, is a live television streaming service like Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you are familiar with DirecTV Now, AT&T TV Now is just a renamed version of the service. Rather than requiring a specific box, this service allows subscribers to stream live channels from their Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and more; channels are available on the mobile app. It also has DVR in the cloud. For $ 50 a month, 45 live TV channels are included.

AT&T Watch TV offers more than 35 live TV channels, including TVS, TNT and CNN (which are owned by AT&T). AT&T Watch TV is free with certain AT&T unlimited data plans, but anyone can sign up for $ 15 a month. It is designed to be a mobile-focused service, but you can stream AT&T Watch TV content to boxed TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Writing note: This article was updated on April 23, 2020 to highlight the differences between HBO Max and WarnerMedia’s other streaming services: HBO Go and HBO Now.

